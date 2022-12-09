Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,170,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,213,000 after purchasing an additional 453,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

