Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

