RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,156.54 or 0.99822728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and $34,118.76 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,187.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00859906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00111694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00644585 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00252905 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,203.32199692 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,156.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

