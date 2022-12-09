S Robson Walton Sells 456,030 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. 9,244,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,905,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 157.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

