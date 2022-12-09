Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.74 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $7.47 or 0.00043653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00124511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00227052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056972 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.57176477 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

