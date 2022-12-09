Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 2.5%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Safehold Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 161,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Safehold by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,726,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 761,930 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 159,555 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

