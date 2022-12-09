Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,828,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 36.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 31.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $130.13 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.