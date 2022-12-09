Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.98

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

