Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €110.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($132.63) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €136.08 ($143.24) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($80.36). The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.47 and its 200 day moving average is €126.17.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

