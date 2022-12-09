SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($121.05) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €102.38 ($107.77) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($132.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

