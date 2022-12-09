Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.60 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $2,327.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.00 or 0.07370137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

