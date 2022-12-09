Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Trading 5% Higher

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $24.94. 943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 585,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Satixfy Communications Price Performance

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.