Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.89) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.47) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.84) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.16) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.95) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.25 ($6.58) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.57. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

