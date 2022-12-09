Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.98

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.98 and traded as high as $39.44. Scholastic shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 106,621 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Scholastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

