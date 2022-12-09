Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on February 10th

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance
LON:SDP opened at GBX 508.75 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.87. The stock has a market cap of £809.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
Read More
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.