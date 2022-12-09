Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on February 10th

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

LON:SDP opened at GBX 508.75 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.87. The stock has a market cap of £809.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.