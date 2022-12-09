Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($26.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.01). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.40), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.

Schroders Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,287.69.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.