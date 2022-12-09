Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($26.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.01). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.40), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.
Schroders Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,071.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,287.69.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.