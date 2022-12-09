Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

