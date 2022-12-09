Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,713 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

