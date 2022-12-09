Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,899. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

