Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.53 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. 1,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

