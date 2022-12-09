Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 337,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,411. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

