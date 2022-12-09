Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Purchases A$50,051.25 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon acquired 11,250 shares of Select Harvests stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of A$50,051.25 ($33,591.44).
Select Harvests Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61.
Select Harvests Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.