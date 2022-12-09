Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Insider Purchases A$50,051.25 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon acquired 11,250 shares of Select Harvests stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of A$50,051.25 ($33,591.44).

Select Harvests Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.61.

Get Select Harvests alerts:

Select Harvests Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, muesli, and various natural health foods in Australia. It grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards, as well as holds a portfolio of approximately 9,262 hectares of almond orchards located in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.