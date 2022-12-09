SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 2,785 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 195,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $202,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

