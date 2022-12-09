SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.