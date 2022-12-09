Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.94

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.94 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.82). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,335,608 shares.

Severfield Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.98. The company has a market capitalization of £191.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,055.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Severfield Company Profile

In related news, insider Rosie Toogood bought 49,749 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.50 ($30,331.06).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

