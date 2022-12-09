Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lowered by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

