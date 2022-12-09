Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €0.36 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €45.35 ($47.74). 69,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.43) and a 1 year high of €152.40 ($160.42). The company has a market capitalization of $820.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

