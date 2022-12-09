Siacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and $4.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,768,222,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

