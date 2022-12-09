SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

