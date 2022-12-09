SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 3.8 %
SigmaTron International stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
