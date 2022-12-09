Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $152.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

