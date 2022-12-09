Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $22.38. 7,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,146,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $706.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

