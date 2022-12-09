Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Financial Comparison

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Sino Land has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust 23.57% 4.06% 2.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sino Land and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.99 billion 4.89 $734.70 million N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 7.47 $83.96 million $0.53 28.26

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sino Land and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Physicians Realty Trust 1 8 2 0 2.09

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.46, indicating a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Sino Land on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

