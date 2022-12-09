SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $106.11

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.11, but opened at $101.01. SiTime shares last traded at $104.57, with a volume of 1,026 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,244 shares of company stock worth $715,401. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

