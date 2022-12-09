Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 957.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $26,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $16,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 660,018 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $22,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,515.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 486,230 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 909,175 shares of company stock worth $21,161,299. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 6,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,516. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

