SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider David Copperwaite Acquires 500,000 Shares

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) insider David Copperwaite acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £330,000 ($402,389.95).

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LON SLFR traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 1,344,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.57. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.60 ($0.17).

Get SLF Realisation Fund alerts:

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.