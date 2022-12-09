Smart Portfolios LLC Has $568,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.59 and a 200-day moving average of $291.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

