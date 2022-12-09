Smart Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

