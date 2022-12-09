SmartFi Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004046 BTC on exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $18,744.11 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00505807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.90 or 0.30233590 BTC.

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

