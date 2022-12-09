Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $245.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

