Societe Generale Boosts Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Price Target to €110.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €107.50 ($113.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WNDLF opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. Wendel has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

