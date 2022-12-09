Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.
Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
