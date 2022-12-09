Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

