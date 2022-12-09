Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOVO. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.