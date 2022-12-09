SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $102.13. Approximately 1,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.