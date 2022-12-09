SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stake Boosted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,400. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

