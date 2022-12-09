SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.