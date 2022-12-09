SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $53.98. Approximately 25,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 47,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

