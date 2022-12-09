Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.83. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 565,912 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

