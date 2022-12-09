Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.23 on Friday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

