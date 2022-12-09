Splunk (SPLK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00.

12/2/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $130.00.

12/2/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $119.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $115.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/1/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00.

11/28/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00.

11/21/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $105.00.

10/26/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $130.00.

10/18/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Splunk Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $87.03 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.