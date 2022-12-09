Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 55,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,258,164 shares.The stock last traded at $7.92 and had previously closed at $7.83.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,851,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

